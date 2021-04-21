Bill protects actions, statements made in restorative programs from use in court

The legislation defines this practice as when “parties who have caused harm or who have been harmed and community stakeholders collectively gather to identify and repair harm to the extent possible, address trauma, reduce the likelihood of further harm, and strengthen community ties.”

The State Bar provides examples of restorative justice practices such as mediation between the victim and offender, a conference between supporters of both parties in the crime, and a listening panel between the offender and members of their community.

In a statement released Wednesday, Peters said the legislation would allow for restorative justice practices to be done in good faith without fear of retribution.

Offending participants in restorative justice programs will typically be pushed to explain their actions and apologize to the victim and the victim is usually encouraged to make amends with earnest, apologetic offenders. Peters’ legislation would make sure that statements from both parties made in this process will not be used in criminal, juvenile or civil suits to influence decisions towards or against either party.

Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said she supported the spirit of the bill, but that more needed to be added to prevent abuse of the statute by offenders.