Black helps No. 14 UNC top Stanford 67-63 in Maui semifinals

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina — Leaky Black and North Carolina spent last season struggling in late-game situations, fumbling away leads and failing to make a needed play at the most critical of moments.
Maybe the 14th-ranked Tar Heels have learned from that.
Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left Tuesday to help UNC hold off Stanford 67-63, sending the Tar Heels to the championship game of the relocated Maui Invitational.
Freshman Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels (3-0), who won despite 24 turnovers.
"I feel like we're battle-tested," Black said. "I feel like we've been through everything we can possibly have been through going through last year. And I felt like we got some guys that's willing to learn and to fight when the going gets tough, and that's all you can ask for."
Last year marked the first losing season of Hall of Famer Roy Williams' career, which included squandering numerous second-half leads with seven losses by four or fewer points.
Most notably, UNC blew a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation against Clemson to lose in overtime for its first ever loss in Chapel Hill to the Tigers, along with blowing a 13-point lead in the final 4 1/2 minutes of regulation in an overtime loss to rival Duke.
This time, the Tar Heels won a game in which neither team led by more than three in the final 6 1/2 minutes until Black's late free throw.
"I loved how we just kept trying to make it ugly," Williams said, "but at the same time kept competing."
Daejon Davis scored 18 points to lead Stanford (1-1), which shot 39% and made 5 of 20 3-point tries. Touted freshman Ziaire Williams finished with 10 points.
"I think we had a plan and a good plan, but their pressure certainly got to us — probably a little bit of fatigue, and we weren't as efficient offensively," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "Normally when we keep our turnovers down to 13, we're going to be pretty good. But we're usually a little bit more efficient shooting the basketball."
(4) WISCONSIN 82, GREEN BAY 42: At Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin made sure not to let anything interfere with the continuation of its winning streak.
It didn’t matter if the man in charge of the opposite bench was the son of the winningest coach in Badgers history.
Micah Potter scored 14 points to lead five Badgers in double figures as Wisconsin breezed to a victory over Green Bay in Phoenix coach Will Ryan’s return to Madison.
Wisconsin (3-0) has won 11 straight games. The streak began when the Badgers won their final eight games of the 2019-20 season to earn a share of the Big Ten title.
(9) CREIGHTON 94, OMAHA 67: At Omaha, Nebraska, two statistics stood out with Creighton coach Greg McDermott after his ninth-ranked Bluejays rolled past Omaha.
Six of his players scored in double figures, and 3-point sharpshooter Mitch Ballock wasn't among them. Big East preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski barely was.
And there were assists on 28 of the Bluejays' 34 field goals.
(12) VILLANOVA 87, HARTFORD 53: At Uncasville, Connecticut, after his team's first loss of the season, Villanova coach Jay Wright wanted to give his bench more playing time against Hartford.
His reserves responded.
Eric Dixon came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 10 rebounds and the 12th-ranked Wildcats used a balanced attack to rout the Hawks. Villanova’s reserves outscored Hartford’s 40-12.
Six Wildcats reached double figures, led by Justin Moore, who scored 15 points. Brandon Slater and Cole Swider each had 13 points. Caleb Daniels scored 11 points and Collin Gillespie chipped in with 10.
(15) VIRGINIA 76, SAINT FRANCIS 51: At Charlottesville, Virginia, Jay Huff said the lesson Virginia learned in a 61-60 loss to unheralded San Francisco in its last outing was simple.
“We just learned we need to play more sound,” the Cavaliers' 7-foot-1 senior said.
He helped Virginia do that, scoring 13 points as the Cavaliers rebounded from last Friday's stunning defeat with a victory over St. Francis (Pa.).
The Cavaliers opened a 17-point lead before the game was eight minutes old and cruised from there, allowing coach Tony Bennett to play his deep bench in what he described as “hockey shifts.”
(17) TEXAS 66, INDIANA 44: At Ashville, North Carolina, Shaka Smart saw the aggressive and relentless edge he wanted from his defense. And that has Texas in the championship game of the relocated Maui Invitational.
Matt Coleman III scored 16 points while the Longhorns held Indiana to its lowest point total in more than a decade, beating the Hoosiers.
Courtney Ramey added 13 points for the Longhorns (3-0), who are in the tournament for the fifth time but will play in their first Maui final. And Smart pointed to an improvement in 1-on-1 defense from Monday's first-round win against Davidson.
