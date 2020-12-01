Black helps No. 14 UNC top Stanford 67-63 in Maui semifinals

This time, the Tar Heels won a game in which neither team led by more than three in the final 6 1/2 minutes until Black's late free throw.

"I loved how we just kept trying to make it ugly," Williams said, "but at the same time kept competing."

Daejon Davis scored 18 points to lead Stanford (1-1), which shot 39% and made 5 of 20 3-point tries. Touted freshman Ziaire Williams finished with 10 points.

"I think we had a plan and a good plan, but their pressure certainly got to us — probably a little bit of fatigue, and we weren't as efficient offensively," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "Normally when we keep our turnovers down to 13, we're going to be pretty good. But we're usually a little bit more efficient shooting the basketball."

(4) WISCONSIN 82, GREEN BAY 42: At Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin made sure not to let anything interfere with the continuation of its winning streak.

It didn’t matter if the man in charge of the opposite bench was the son of the winningest coach in Badgers history.

Micah Potter scored 14 points to lead five Badgers in double figures as Wisconsin breezed to a victory over Green Bay in Phoenix coach Will Ryan’s return to Madison.