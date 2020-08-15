Blazers make playoffs, oust Grizzlies with 126-122 victory

They had a chance, up eight in the final quarter, before Portland did what Portland does in the bubble — pull games out at the end. The Blazers' last four wins have come by a combined 11 points.

So they go on, and Memphis goes home — knowing its potential is very real.

"I'm going to be able to sleep and live well during the summer, despite a tough loss, knowing that we put in so much work and we were that close to getting into the playoffs," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "These guys, the first words they said when we got in the locker room was, 'We've got a lot of work to do.'"

Nurkic, playing with a heavy heart because of his grandmother's death, grabbed an offensive rebound and wound up converting a three-point play with 2:39 left to put Portland on top for good.

McCollum — playing with a fracture in his back — connected on a 3-pointer and another long jumper late, both times guarded by Morant, to ensure Portland kept the lead, and Anthony's 3-pointer with 20.2 seconds left was the last big shot the Blazers needed.