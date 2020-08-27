Boil order lifted in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — The City of Murphysboro has canceled the boil water order for N. Sixth Street from Illinois Avenue to 1032 N. Sixth, the east side of N. Sixth only.
The Southern
