Boil order lifted in Murphysboro
Boil order lifted in Murphysboro

  • Updated
MURPHYSBORO — The City of Murphysboro has canceled the boil water order for N. Sixth Street from Illinois Avenue to 1032 N. Sixth, the east side of N. Sixth only.

— The Southern

