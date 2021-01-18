 Skip to main content
Blue Jackets hold on to defeat Red Wings
Blue Jackets hold on to defeat Red Wings

  • Updated
Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops Columbus' Seth Jones shot in the first period of an NHL game on Monday in Detroit.

 AP

DETROIT — Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Monday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets' first win of the season.

"Everybody is fighting for points," Dubois said. "It's a short season."

Detroit's Bobby Ryan scored twice and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

"We've been more dangerously offensively the last two games, but we've given up too much," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said.

Texier's wraparound goal 5:10 into the final period put the Blue Jackets ahead for the first time. Dubois beat Greiss on a breakaway at the 6:26 mark to help them win after dropping the first two games of the season at Nashville.

The Red Wings pulled Greiss with a few minutes left to add an extra skater. Many players ended up in the crease and the puck was in the net with just less than a minute remaining.

After some fights broke out, video review determined the goal was good because of the actions of a Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski against Ryan.

"I think it was a slight push by Z and Bobby swan-dived," coach John Tortorella said.

ISLANDERS 1, BRUINS 0: At Uniondale, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 29th career shutout, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 4:09 remaining, and New York beat Boston in their home opener.

Adam Pelech fired a shot from the left point and Boston's Patrice Bergeron deflected the puck up in air. Pageau batted it in past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to put the Islanders on the scoreboard.

Varlamov, who missed Saturday's game against the Rangers after he took a puck off his neck in pregame warmups, got his second shutout in two starts this season. He had 24 saves in a 4-0 win against the Rangers last Thursday.

