Blue Jays rally for 7 in 7th, beat Phillies 9-8 for DH sweep

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead two-run single in a seven-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 and sweep a doubleheader on Thursday.
In the first of the seven-inning games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh to give Toronto a 3-2 win.
Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius committed a costly two-out error, one of two by Philadelphia's infield in the sixth, to set up Tellez's Game 2 heroics.
The Phillies jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run double to cap off the frame after singling and scoring earlier.
Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run homer in the first for the Blue Jays, who didn't shrink the deficit any further until the sixth. Gurriel hit a three-run homer, and Danny Jansen scampered home on a wild pitch by Héctor Neris (1-1).
Anthony Kay (2-0) worked an inning of relief for the win as Toronto (12-11) extended its winning streak to five games. A.J. Cole recorded his first save, getting Roman Quinn to strike out after allowing an RBI single to J.T. Realmuto.
It was the second time this season the Phillies scored seven in an inning only to allow a seven-run inning later in the game. On Aug. 10, the Phillies scored seven in the second inning of a 13-8 win against Atlanta, which scored seven in the ninth.
Gregorius and Alec Bohm had RBI singles and Andrew Knapp added an RBI double.
Trent Thornton came off the injured list to start the game for Toronto, and recorded only two outs while yielding five hits and a walk.
RAYS 10, YANKEES 5: At New York, Tampa Bay completed their first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the AL East, getting a three-run homer from Mike Zunino in a victory over New York.
Tampa Bay beat the Yankees for the sixth time in seven meetings in the abbreviated 10-game season series. The Rays also became the first team to sweep a three-game series at Yankee Stadium since Cleveland on Aug. 28-30, 2017. Tampa Bay previously swept series of three games or more at New York in 2013 and 2014.
The Rays became the fifth team in major league history to sweep a series of at least three games at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium on the same trip, according to STATS. The 1990 Oakland Athletics were the last team to achieve the feat.
ASTROS 10, ROCKIES 8: At Denver, Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros and Houston extended its major-league best winning streak to eight games with a victory over Colorado.
Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez (2-4). It was Altuve's second straight multi-hit game since being returned to the No. 2 spot in the batting order after three games in the No. 6 hole.
Ryan McMahon hit two homers for the Rockies, who have lost seven of eight, including all four games of a home-and-home set against Houston.
DODGERS 6, MARINERS 1: At Seattle, Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings, Cody Bellinger homered for the second straight game and Los Angeles beat Seattle.
Kershaw moved past Don Drysdale and into second place on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list. It came on his fifth strikeout of the game when he got Shed Long Jr. swinging leading off the fifth inning. Kershaw now has 2,493 and trails only Don Sutton in franchise history. Sutton has 2,696.
Kershaw (3-1) struck out the side in the fifth and got Sam Haggerty leading off the sixth. He closed out his dominant afternoon by fanning Long and Braden Bishop. It was a second straight dominant performance for the lefty, after he allowed one run and one hit in his last start against the Angels.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!