Blue Jays rally for 7 in 7th, beat Phillies 9-8 for DH sweep

Gregorius and Alec Bohm had RBI singles and Andrew Knapp added an RBI double.

Trent Thornton came off the injured list to start the game for Toronto, and recorded only two outs while yielding five hits and a walk.

RAYS 10, YANKEES 5: At New York, Tampa Bay completed their first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the AL East, getting a three-run homer from Mike Zunino in a victory over New York.

Tampa Bay beat the Yankees for the sixth time in seven meetings in the abbreviated 10-game season series. The Rays also became the first team to sweep a three-game series at Yankee Stadium since Cleveland on Aug. 28-30, 2017. Tampa Bay previously swept series of three games or more at New York in 2013 and 2014.

The Rays became the fifth team in major league history to sweep a series of at least three games at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium on the same trip, according to STATS. The 1990 Oakland Athletics were the last team to achieve the feat.

ASTROS 10, ROCKIES 8: At Denver, Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros and Houston extended its major-league best winning streak to eight games with a victory over Colorado.