Blues beat Rangers for 8th straight victory

NEW YORK — Brayden Schenn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves as the St. Louis Blues won their eighth straight game with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
Schenn scored for the fifth consecutive game when his wraparound banked off the skate of goalie Alexandar Georgiev at 9:56. Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Colton Parayko had assists on Schenn's 25th of the season.
Schwartz sealed it with an empty-net goal, his 21st, at 19:54 as the Rangers lost their third straight.
Binnington won his sixth in a row for the Stanley Cup champion Blues (40-17-10), who have the best record in the Western Conference and previously had winning streaks of seven and eight games this season.
Only the Boston Bruins, whom St. Louis defeated in Game 7 of the finals last year, has more points. The Blues are just the second defending champions in NHL history to have three separate winning streaks of seven-plus games the following season, matching the 1977-78 Montreal Canadiens.
Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers with a power-play goal at 12:26 of the first period, whipping the puck past Binnington for his 33rd goal while Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was off for tripping.
Zibanejad has goals in eight of the Rangers' last nine games and 12 of the past 15 to take over the team lead from Artemi Panarin, who has 32 goals and 90 points. The 26-year-old Zibanejad has played in just 53 games this season and has 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in his last 19.
The Blues tied it on an unassisted goal at 2:35 of the second by Parayko, who beat Georgiev for his ninth of the season. Georgiev started for the fourth time in five games after veteran Henrik Lundqvist allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia, his first start since Feb. 3.
PENGUINS 7, SENATORS 3: At Pittsburg, Sidney Crosby scored and collected his 800th career assist as Pittsburgh ended a six-game losing streak with a win over Ottawa.
Crosby became the 32nd player in NHL history to reach the 800-assist plateau when he earned the secondary assist on Jason Zucker's goal 36 seconds into the third period that put the Penguins up 5-1. The 32-year-old Crosby needed just 980 games to get to 800, the sixth-fastest ever.
Bryan Rust collected his third career hat trick for the Penguins, who tied a season high in goals.
CANADIENS 6, ISLANDERS 2: At New York, Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist in Montreal’s three-goal first period, and the Canadiens went on to win over New York.
Joel Armia also had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Petry, Charles Hudon, Paul Byron and Jordan Weal also scored for the Canadiens, and Phillip Danault had two assists. Carey Price stopped 20 shots to improve to 14-6-4 against the Islanders.
Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, who have lost four straight and eight of their last 10 games (2-6-2). Thomas Greiss gave up three goals on 12 shots in the first period for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov replaced him to start the second and finished with 12 saves.