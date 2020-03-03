Blues beat Rangers for 8th straight victory

NEW YORK — Brayden Schenn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves as the St. Louis Blues won their eighth straight game with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Schenn scored for the fifth consecutive game when his wraparound banked off the skate of goalie Alexandar Georgiev at 9:56. Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Colton Parayko had assists on Schenn's 25th of the season.

Schwartz sealed it with an empty-net goal, his 21st, at 19:54 as the Rangers lost their third straight.

Binnington won his sixth in a row for the Stanley Cup champion Blues (40-17-10), who have the best record in the Western Conference and previously had winning streaks of seven and eight games this season.

Only the Boston Bruins, whom St. Louis defeated in Game 7 of the finals last year, has more points. The Blues are just the second defending champions in NHL history to have three separate winning streaks of seven-plus games the following season, matching the 1977-78 Montreal Canadiens.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers with a power-play goal at 12:26 of the first period, whipping the puck past Binnington for his 33rd goal while Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was off for tripping.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up