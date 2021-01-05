Blues eager to restart another run after '20 disappointment

That means longer trips, later start times, two-game series and the temporary halt to longstanding rivalries such as the one with the Chicago Blackhawks.

"It can be some long flights, but it is what it is and it's something that we have to deal with," O'Reilly said. "I think our group, we get along very good."

The Blues will have to do it without standout defenseman and former captain Alex Pietrangelo, who signed with Vegas as an unrestricted free agent. Add in the absence of Jay Bouwmeester, who collapsed in a game in Anaheim on Feb. 11 due to a cardiac episode, and the Blues no longer have two of their top four defensemen from their title run.

St. Louis signed Torey Krug to a seven-year, $45 million contract to shore up the blue line and came to terms with Vince Dunn on a one-year contract extension. The Blues got to know Krug well when they faced his Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

Krug is trying to make the most of an abbreviated training camp with no preseason games to get used to his new defensive partner, Colton Parayko.

"Just the way he makes the game look so easy," Krug said of Parayko. "He's so long, he skates so well, two or three strides and he's up the ice."

CAPTAIN O'REILLY