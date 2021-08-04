Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy looks back on a special career

At the time, he says white audiences didn't have an appetite for the blues, with a few turning up at shows every "once in a while."

"Nobody was making a decent living off of playing the blues," he says. "It was going from town to town." Sometime he said he just made enough money to make it to the next town.

It was the love of music that kept him and his counterparts playing. But that would soon change in the 1960s with the arrival of a new sound on the airwaves.

"The British," Guy said succinctly.

More appropriately, he credits the Rolling Stones, whose guitarist Keith Richards and singer Mick Jagger especially admired Guy's playing and the blues in general. The band named itself after Muddy Waters' hit 'Rollin' Stone' and introduced one of their idols, Howlin' Wolf, during an appearance on the TV variety show "Shindig!"

After that, Guy says the blues exploded.

Riding the wave of Wolf, Waters, BB King, Otis Rush, and other players, Guy found his own style and became one of the most recognizable blues artists of the Chicago blues sound. In 2005, Clapton and King inducted Guy into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.