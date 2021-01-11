Blues live and learn in second go-round in COVID age

Among the many NHL protocols in the coming season is that coaches must wear masks on the bench as a measure to guard against COVID-19.
Masks are not required while coaches are on the ice during practice. Nonetheless, Blues coaches have been wearing them during training camp at Centene Community Ice Center.
Sure, once in a while, you’ll see the “chin-strap” look, which obviously defeats the purpose. But there are a lot of times when coach Craig Berube is fully masked, occasionally to the amusement of forward David Perron and teammates.
“There’s a couple times when they say their guidance or direction, whatever you want to call it, and you don’t hear them as well,” Perron said. “But I think we’ll get used to that part.”
Then, he added with a hearty laugh: “If it can keep Chief from yelling a little bit sometimes too much, then that’s great. But we do like the big guy barking sometimes.”
To which Berube replied: “I’ll make sure he hears me.”
A humorous side note to a serious subject. Who would have thought when hockey was shut down on March 12 that the players, the league, the world still would be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic six months later?
“No, I didn’t expect this for sure,” goalie Jordan Binnington said. “But I can say, we’re all very grateful to be back out there playing together, competing and building our team for the start of the season.”
While at least four NHL teams already have experienced COVID issues in training camp, the Blues made it through the first week of camp unscathed. All 40 players on their camp roster have participated in every practice and scrimmage so far.
(There haven’t even been any injuries, except for a puck to the mouth of 2021 first-round draft pick Jake Neighbours that sidelined him for part of one practice.)
The Blues weren’t as lucky last summer in the return to play to complete the 2019-20 season.
“For the first little bit, there was a lot of sitting at home on the couch,” Brayden Schenn recalled, referring to the original pandemic pause. “And then we skated for six or eight times and then got coronavirus on our way into the playoffs.”
In all the disappointment of the team’s lackluster play in the Edmonton bubble, the impact of COVID-19 was underplayed — at least until general manager Doug Armstrong provided some details at the end of the season.
Armstrong said about one-fifth of the team had tested positive for COVID-19 at some point before the team’s July 19 departure to Edmonton — or roughly five players. All of them had symptoms, Armstrong said, affecting their fitness and conditioning levels once they returned.
In the opening three days of camp last July, three players who were suspected of having COVID-19 missed practice time.
So to make it through even a week without a positive test this time around represents progress and a greater awareness of how to deal with COVID.
“It’s just knowing more about it, and how to prevent it,” center Tyler Bozak said. “And obviously, (medical personnel) knowing how to treat it better kind of eases you a little bit.
“It’s still kind of scary. Nobody wants to get infected or whatever it may be. Obviously, it’s probably inevitable with what we’re doing that at some point something might happen and guys are gonna have to miss games or stuff like that throughout all the teams. So we’re ready for that, and we’re just gonna try and be as safe as we can. Hopefully, it all goes good and as good as can go.”
There are pages and pages of league-mandated and player-approved health and safety protocols to be followed by players, coaches and team personnel at the rink and on the road. As a result, players are almost living a bubble existence. Without the bubble.
“We won’t be in a bubble, but the NHL is demanding we act like it’s a bubble,” Berube said. “We’ve got to do the right things.”
So discipline is required, as well as common sense.
“You just sense, even coming into the training camp part, there were so many questions last time that weren’t answered,” Armstrong said. “Now, I think people are much more comfortable in understanding if they take care of themselves away from the rink, there’s a strong likelihood that they and their families will be healthy.
“And also, the effect of getting the virus, I don’t want to say it 100% doesn’t affect this age bracket that the players are in. But they seem to be very less affected by it. So there’s a little more comfort level, I guess, in understanding what we have to deal with. But we’re looking to come out the other end of it for sure.”
Even so, while the emphasis in camp is on lines and pairings, power play units, the opening-day roster and the schedule challenges ahead, COVID is always lurking with a mind of its own. Over a season that will stretch six months through the Stanley Cup Final, it’s probably a matter of when — not if — someone in the Blues’ organization tests positive.
“You have to realize that you can’t live your day-to-day life that you were normally living (before COVID),” Schenn said. “You have to be wearing a mask. And for us, whether it’s getting your stuff on-line and just trying to avoid contact, you don’t want to bring the virus into the locker room.
“And if it is, you want to do your job of eliminating it as soon as possible. I think the team that at the end of the day is gonna be the smartest off-ice, is gonna have the best chance to win.”