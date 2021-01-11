Blues live and learn in second go-round in COVID age

So to make it through even a week without a positive test this time around represents progress and a greater awareness of how to deal with COVID.

“It’s just knowing more about it, and how to prevent it,” center Tyler Bozak said. “And obviously, (medical personnel) knowing how to treat it better kind of eases you a little bit.

“It’s still kind of scary. Nobody wants to get infected or whatever it may be. Obviously, it’s probably inevitable with what we’re doing that at some point something might happen and guys are gonna have to miss games or stuff like that throughout all the teams. So we’re ready for that, and we’re just gonna try and be as safe as we can. Hopefully, it all goes good and as good as can go.”

There are pages and pages of league-mandated and player-approved health and safety protocols to be followed by players, coaches and team personnel at the rink and on the road. As a result, players are almost living a bubble existence. Without the bubble.

“We won’t be in a bubble, but the NHL is demanding we act like it’s a bubble,” Berube said. “We’ve got to do the right things.”

So discipline is required, as well as common sense.