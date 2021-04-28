Blues rally to beat Wild on Thomas' goal

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Robert Thomas tracked down a skipping puck and snapped it into the top of the net with 23 seconds left, capping a three-goal third-period rally by St. Louis for a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night to stop the Wild's seven-game winning streak.
Mike Hoffman's second power play goal of the game, both assisted by David Perron, brought the Blues within one early in the third period. Jordan Kyrou tied the game about four minutes later.
Then came the most costly of all the defensive breakdowns by the Wild, when Jonas Brodin was caught flat-footed and beaten by some slick stick work by Thomas.
Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Jordan Greenway had two assists for the Wild, who wasted a prime opportunity to creep closer to the West Division lead behind Vegas and Colorado. Both the Golden Knights and Avalanche played later Wednesday.
Cam Talbot, who stopped 28 shots for the Wild, had his five-start winning streak snapped.
Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues, who have won three straight games and are trying to fend off Arizona and San Jose for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division. Binnington is 5-1 in six career starts against the Wild, the only loss coming here in a 2-0 decision on March 25 to Talbot.
The Blues were the last team to beat the Wild, too, a 3-2 win in overtime on April 10 when Hoffman tied the game with 42 seconds remaining in regulation. Hoffman has seven goals and four assists in his last seven games.
SENATORS 6, CANUCKS 3: At Ottawa, Ontario, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead Ottawa to a victory over Vancouver.
Josh Norris, Victor Mete, Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Colin White also scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg finished with 16 saves.
Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Brandon Sutter scored for Vancouver, which needed a strong game from Thatcher Demko to keep the score from ballooning.
Ottawa outshot Vancouver 33-22.
Down by three and needing points to stay in the playoff race, the Canucks pulled Demko with 7:20 remaining. He returned less than a minute late as the Sens just missed the empty net.