Blues rally to beat Wild on Thomas' goal

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Robert Thomas tracked down a skipping puck and snapped it into the top of the net with 23 seconds left, capping a three-goal third-period rally by St. Louis for a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night to stop the Wild's seven-game winning streak.

Mike Hoffman's second power play goal of the game, both assisted by David Perron, brought the Blues within one early in the third period. Jordan Kyrou tied the game about four minutes later.

Then came the most costly of all the defensive breakdowns by the Wild, when Jonas Brodin was caught flat-footed and beaten by some slick stick work by Thomas.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Jordan Greenway had two assists for the Wild, who wasted a prime opportunity to creep closer to the West Division lead behind Vegas and Colorado. Both the Golden Knights and Avalanche played later Wednesday.

Cam Talbot, who stopped 28 shots for the Wild, had his five-start winning streak snapped.