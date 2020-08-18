Blues' Tarasenko out rest of 1st round with shoulder injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the rest of the St. Louis Blues' first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder.

The team said Tuesday that Tarasenko is returning to St. Louis to have the shoulder looked at by team doctors. His status will be updated Monday, which is scheduled to be the day off before the start of the second round.

Tarasenko missed Games 3 and 4, which the Blues won to tie the series. Game 5 is Wednesday.

"He's not feeling right, and so that's why he's going to get it looked at," coach Craig Berube said. "It's concerning, but we don't know a lot yet, so I'm not going to jump to conclusions on anything."

The 28-year-old Russian winger missed the majority of the season after having his dislocated shoulder operated on in October. He returned to the ice for training camp but had zero points and 10 shots in goal in four games since the NHL restarted and clearly didn't look like himself.