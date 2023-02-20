A $50,000 donation to the Southern Illinois University School of Aviation will assist students in the program with scholarships and with outreach activities.

Three programs – aviation flight, aviation management and aviation technologies – will each receive $10,000 in student scholarship funds. The remainder of the donation will be used to help students attend conferences, fund aviation-related student organizations and provide for outreach programs.

Since 2016, Boeing and its employees have given more than $344,000 to the program through the Southern Illinois University Foundation.

— Les O'Dell, The Southern