Bohannon scores 24, leads No. 3 Iowa past No. 16 UNC 93-80

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Tuesday night.
Luka Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 34 points per game, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (4-0). It was the 24th double-double of Garza’s career, but he had his streak of 19 consecutive games of scoring 20 points or more snapped.
Bohannon, a senior who missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery in December, had scored 11 points in Iowa’s first three games this season. But he got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.
Garrison Brooks scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-2). Day'Ron Sharpe had 13 points and RJ Davis had 12.
CJ Fredrick had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19 for the Hawkeyes. Frederick, Wieskamp and Bohannon had all 17 of Iowa’s 3-pointers.
Iowa opened the game with an 11-2 run and led by as much as 17 points in the first half before taking a 43-31 halftime lead on Fredrick’s 3-pointer.
North Carolina opened the second half on a 14-5 run and got to within one point three times before eventually taking a 66-65 lead with 9:52 left on two free throws by Davis.
Iowa answered with a 16-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Bohannon with 6:57 to play, and the Hawkeyes wouldn’t trail again.
(5) KANSAS 73, (8) CREIGHTON 72, At Lawrence Kansas, Jalen Wilson remained composed when he needed to hit the go-ahead 3-pointer for Kansas in the closing seconds.
He was equally stoic watching No. 8 Creighton try to match him.
The redshirt freshman calmly hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds left, only to foul the Bluejays' Marcus Zegarowski attempting a tying 3 at the other end. But as Wilson watched, the preseason Big East player of the year missed the last of three foul shots, allowing the fifth-ranked Jayhawks to escape with a win.
Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, his role of hero solidified thanks to Zegarowski's miss. Christian Braun added 14 points, missing a foul shot that could have clinched the game with 12.5 seconds to go, while David McCormack contributed 13 points as the Jayhawks (5-1) won their fifth straight against the Bluejays.
(12) TENNESSEE 56, COLORADO 47: At Knoxville, Tennessee, after five pandemic-related postponements, No. 12 Tennessee made the most of its opener, struggling to a victory over Colorado.
The Vols (1-0) didn't get their first player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11.
Reserve Jeriah Horne scored 15 points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who had their own COVID-19 problems. They had a 10-day layoff, then traveled halfway across country to finally play a game.
McKinley Wright, who averaged 22 points in Colorado's first two games, was handcuffed by the Vols' defense. He scored six points in the first half and finished with eight.
(3) IOWA 93, NORTH CAROLINA 80: At Iowa City, Iowa, Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
Luka Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 34 points per game, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (4-0). It was the 24th double-double of Garza’s career, but he had his streak of 19 consecutive games of scoring 20 points or more snapped.
Bohannon, a senior who missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery in December, had scored 11 points in Iowa’s first three games this season. But he got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.
(22) OHIO STAATE 90, NOTRE DAME 85: South Bend, Indiana, E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off Notre Dame night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. added 13 and Justin Ahrens 12 as the Buckeyes improved to 4-0 by hitting 11 of 23 3-pointers and 21 of 24 free throws.
Prentiss Hubb led the Fighting Irish (1-2) with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line. Nate Laszewski had 17 points, Dane Goodwin 16 and Cormac Ryan 15, all in the first half
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!