Bonnie
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MARION — Marion High School's track coach has resigned from her role and may be reassigned to another school if she completes diversity traini…
-
- 4 min to read
This fully furnished property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin and Williamson counties Thursday
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
At first, Isabel Neira seems like a Saluki success story.
- Updated
MARION — When Brad Poole looks out across the lot, he sees a lot of empty space.
- Updated
Wayne Harre confirmed Thursday morning to The Southern Illinoisan that he’s resigned as boys basketball coach at Nashville after four years on the job.
- Updated
Carbondale’s first roadway roundabout opened to traffic Thursday morning.
HERRIN — Drew Williams, RN in SIH Herrin Hospital's ICU, takes his work home with him. And since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, that work…
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday that his barn has been told Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test. What comes next?
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.