Booker's 35 help Suns top Thunder, remain perfect in restart

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Booker scored 35 points, and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder 128-101 on Monday to improve to 6-0 in the restart and improve their playoff chances.
The Suns have surged in the Western Conference standings. They entered the day just 1 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis and a game behind ninth-place Portland in the race to qualify for a spot in the play-in series.
Phoenix center Deandre Ayton sat out the first quarter because he missed his coronavirus test on Sunday. He tested negative on Monday and was cleared. With Ayton out, Oklahoma City led 37-23 at the end of the first quarter. Ayton entered the game at the start of the second quarter, and Phoenix dominated the rest of the way. He finished with 10 points and six rebounds in just over 17 minutes.
Oklahoma City was without four of its top five scorers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right calf bruise), Danilo Gallinari (left ankle), Dennis Schroder (birth of child) and Steven Adams (bruised left leg) sat out. Reserve center Nerlens Noel (right ankle; sprain) also did not play.
Rookie Darius Bazley had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.
The Suns rallied from 15 points down in the second quarter to take a 65-64 lead at halftime. Phoenix opened the second half on an 11-2 run and forced the Thunder to call a timeout. Booker drained a shot from near halfcourt as the shot clock wound down to give the Suns an 88-75 lead.
MAVERICKS 122, JAZZ 114: At Lake Buena Vista, short-handed Dallas rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun Utah.
Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Boban Marjanovic had 20 points and nine rebounds. It was the biggest comeback for the Mavericks since February 2016 and the win means Dallas still has a slim shot at earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
“I loved the comeback,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “I love winning. I hate losing. I love winning for the feeling that our guys get from doing something together.”
RAPTORS 114, BUCKS 106: At Lake Buena Vista, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Toronto defeat Milwaukee.
Though the meeting featured the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, both teams were missing key players.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after undergoing oral surgery. Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!