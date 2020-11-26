Boosting small towns requires new strategies

“With the whole pandemic and understanding how vital it is — how electricity was in the early 1900s — we see it as essential,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of things to make that happen. But it comes down to that last mile. Companies have to make a profit, and there aren’t enough users at the end of the line, so they’re not going there.

“The surprise is, we’re finding that rural areas that are served by cooperatives — independent telephone companies — have had fiber for years. At the actual farm, if they are covered by that independent, they might be left out. ... (But) we would assume that rural areas don’t have it, but many do.”

Space to call home

She also believes housing is important to revitalization of rural communities. That includes demolishing eyesores and adopting different types of home building.

“Housing is one that has stayed constant, though the issues change,” she said. “It’s a combination today of adding new housing and subdivision-type efforts. We’re seeing more rural development in the community with that in-fill style of housing, such as upper-story housing in the downtown area to make the downtown more vibrant — commercial space on the ground level and housing above.”