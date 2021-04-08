Boqvist scores go-ahead goal in Devils win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 11:15 remaining and the New Jersey Devils overcame the disappointment of having two key veteran forwards traded to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Thursday night.
Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, and Jack Hughes snapped a 10-game scoring drought while adding two assists in a game the Devils rallied in after squandering a 3-1 first-period lead. Yegor Sharangovich and Janne Kuokkanen, who scored an empty-netter, had a goal and assist each.
Aaron Dell stopped 24 shots in making his third start of the season and pick up his first win in more than 14 months. Dell had gone 0-6-1 in eight appearances since he made 28 saves for San Jose in a 6-3 win at Edmonton on Feb. 6, 2020.
The win snapped the Devils 0-2-2 skid, and came a day after Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac were packaged in a trade to the New York Islanders for two draft picks, including a first-rounder, and two minor-league forwards.
Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo, which had gone 3-0-2 in its past five. Linus Ullmark finished with 32 saves in a game between two of the East Division's worst teams, who are all but mathematically out of playoff contention.
BRUINS 4, CAPITALS 2: At Washington, Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal, Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start and Boston beat Washington.
Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith also scored for Boston, which won back-to-back starts by its rookie fourth-string goaltender fresh out of college in his first professional season. Swayman allowed two power-play goals in under 20 seconds to Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie but kept the Bruins ahead when the Capitals tilted the ice toward him in the second period.
]LIGHTNING 6, BLUE JACKETS 4: At Columbus, Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the Lightning beat Columbus.
Blake Coleman roofed a shot 58 seconds in, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart to put the Blue Jackets in an early hole.
PENGUINS 5, RANGERS 2: At New York, Kris Letang and Evan Rodrigues scored in the second period, and Pittsburgh beat New York.
Radim Zohorna and Jason Zucker each added a goal and an assist, Mark Jankowski also scored, and Letang and Rodrigues also each had an assist. Tristan Jarry stopped 22 shots to help Pittsburgh snap a two-game skid.
OILERS 3, SENATORS 1: At Ottawa, Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and Edmonton beat Ottawa to sweep the nine-game season series.
Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton.