Bote homers, Alzolay dodges jams as Cubs beat Reds 1-0

CHICAGO — David Bote had no idea if the ball was going out until he saw the signal from the third-base umpire as he sprinted toward second.

No small feat on a blustery day like this.

Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay combined with three relievers on Chicago's first shutout and the surging Cubs beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Friday.

Bote's line drive toward the left-field corner leading off the fifth cleared the wall, spoiling Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez's major league debut, and helped the Cubs win for the 10th time in 12 games even though they managed just three hits.

"I knew I got it good," Bote said. "And then I was like, 'Oh man, I got to run.' ... With a day like today, you hit the ball hard, you just start running because you're just trying to get as many extra bases as you can. It's gonna be tough to get three hits in a row there with the wind blowing in like that."

Alzolay (3-4) escaped with two runners on in each of the first three innings on a chilly, soggy and windy afternoon. He threw 103 pitches before getting pulled with two out in the sixth. The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three after issuing none in his previous three starts.