Boys Basketball | Carbondale takes down Triad at Marion shootout

MARION — After having just a granola bar for breakfast, Carbondale coach Troy Barton became the happiest person in Cuss Wilson Gymnasium when Triad's Jake Stewart missed a 3-point try at the buzzer that would've forced overtime in the first game of the Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Shootout on Saturday afternoon.

Stewart's miss allowed Carbondale to take away a 64-61 victory in their matchup with the Knights which tipped off at noon.

Barton, whose team improved to 3-3 after having lost to Mount Vernon on Friday night, was ecstatic the game wasn't prolonged.

"Absolutely," Barton said. "I didn't eat enough. I was about to fall out."

It will take a while to adjust to seeing a new face on the Carbondale bench and not Jim Miller in his trademark white dress shirt.

But the Terriers displayed a hustle and grit style that helped them overcome a 10-point deficit in the first quarter and hold off Triad late in a game that had eight lead changes.

Soloman McIntyre scored nine of his 19 points in the second quarter for the Terriers, who led 30-24 at the break. Decarl Payne also hit double figures with 14.

"A bunch of these guys haven't played together, maybe ever," Barton said. "The longer we play, the more chemistry they'll develop and the better off we'll be."

Carbondale trailed 15-5 in the first quarter, but went on a 15-2 run after that starting with a 3-pointer from McIntyre. Back-to-back triples from Jeremiah Tate and Cordero Ward gave the Terriers a 20-17 lead with 5:15 left in the half.

A 3-pointer by Payne early in the third had Carbondale enjoying its biggest lead of 33-24. But the Knights chipped away and led 44-43 on a 3-pointer by Gabe Giacoletto and upped the lead with a put-back from McGrady Noyes.

Triad (2-4) was ahead 52-48 after a 3-pointer from Aydin Hitt to start the fourth quarter, but the Terriers got a trey from Payne, a layup from Jaden Patterson and another triple from McIntyre to push back in front.

Demarcus Funchess, who was arguably the game's best defensive player, took a charge on the other end to help the Terriers keep the momentum momentarily.

Hitt, who led all scorers with 27 points, hit another 3-pointer for Triad but the Terriers extended their lead to 61-55 after Funchess tipped in a missed free throw with 2:30 left.

"He was our dirty work guy tonight," Barton said. "It's always nice when you have a bunch of those guys and we're getting there. He made a big tip-in off a free throw, he dove on the floor and he took a charge. He really did all the stuff we've been preaching and I'm proud of him for that."

Carbondale held on for the win with Tate making three of four free throws in the final minute and holding on when Stewart missed the last shot after Carbondale's Reonte Walker missed two charity tosses.

The Terriers had six different players connect from deep as they had 11 total 3-pointers in the win.

"If there's a shot, we need to be able to make it," Barton said. "But we're working on searching for the best shot in a possession, not necessarily just taking one because it's open.

"We're trying to be more disciplined in there. But I'm OK with how many they took because we're making them. If they're the right play, that's the one we want to take."

Carbondale returns to South Seven Conference play this Friday at Cahokia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0