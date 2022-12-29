Boys Basketball | Marion beats Paducah Tilghman at Route 13 Christmas Classic

CARBONDALE — Marion led by 13 in the second quarter, but had to come-from-behind in the third quarter to beat Paducah Tilghman, 59-55, to finish third at the 2nd annual Route 13 Christmas Classic played at the Carbondale gymnasium Thursday night.

“We’ve had two really good days of basketball,” said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. “We beat a very good team tonight. Tilghman can play at a high level and our kids played at a high level the last two days. Two weeks ago if we had blown a 13-point lead we would have folded, but our kids hung in there and showed some toughness and continued to make plays.”

Marion lost its first game to second-place Overton, 75-55, but won its last three beating Cairo, 77-27, and Springfield Southeast, 61-25, Wednesday in pool to qualify for the for the third place game.

“Our team as a whole has shown a lot of improvement and a lot of growth over Christmas,” Gillespie said.

The game was tied three times in the first three minutes before the Blue Tornado’s Jayvion Powell sank a jumper to give Tilghman a 9-7 lead with 4:36 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Wildcats came roaring back with Kaden Rogowski getting it started with a 3-pointer from right corner, followed by another from the top of the key and a layup to give Marion a 15-9 lead with 1:29 left.

In the final minute, Tilghman forced two turnovers and converted them into baskets to cut the lead 15-13 heading into the second quarter.

Marion came out of the break on a mission, going on a 13-4 run that included 3-pointers by Nehemiah Goodman and Even Noelle to take a 13-point lead with 3:01 left in the half.

Tilghman began cutting into the lead with a 3-pointer from Jacob West to start a 7-1 run. Still holding a four-point lead with 4.4 seconds left, Rogowski swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Marion a 34-27 lead at the half.

Goodman opened the third with a basket to up the lead to nine, but Tilgman rallied again. Powell got the rally started with a layup and Jamey Harris followed with a 3-pointer to cut the lead four.

“Goodman is an aggressive kid by nature,” Gillespie said. “He got a big basket for us and had two big rebounds and two blocks in the fourth quarter when we needed them the most.”

Noelle split a pair of free throws and Jared Staple hit a jumper to get the lead back to seven, and Mian Shaw cut it back to four on a contested layup and a foul shot. Miles Woodfork cut it to two on a layup.

Shaw retook the lead for the Blue Tornadoes with a 3-pointer from the right side and 35 seconds later Harris sank a 3-pointer from the left side to give Tilghman a 43-39 lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

“It was a physical game of runs,” said Tilghman coach Greg Overstreet. “There were a lot of bodies hitting the floor, but they finished plays better than we did. We’ve been coming up here for a long time and this year was a great experience as it always has been. I like the town and the people have always been good to us.”

The Wildcats immediately fought back and cut the lead to one on a 3-pointer by Kylan Cole and then retook the lead on a jumper by Phoenix Hatchett.

Tilghman took the lead back on a 3-pointer by Harris and the Wildcats got it back again on a layup by Cole. Rogowski extended the Marion lead to four with a 3-pointer from the left corner and the Wildcats held a 49-45 lead after three.

Goodman was fouled and split a pair of foul shots and Rogowski did the 37 seconds later to up the lead to six with 6:06 remaining. Tilghman came again cutting the lead to two on a basket by Shaw and two free throws by West, and after Rogowski scored cut it back to two on two free throws by Shaw.

Marion upped its lead to seven with 3:16 to play, but Tilghman wasn’t done cutting it back to three with 49.1 left.

Marion then missed a layup and Shaw got the rebound. With 26.4 seconds remaining, Paducah called a timeout. Shaw took the in-bounds pass and passed to West, who took a 3-point attempt from the left corner, but the ball bounced off the iron and the rebound was called a jump ball with Marion holding the advantage on the possession arrow.

With 6.3 seconds left, Rogowski was fouled and missed both of his free attempts, but Noelle muscled his way under the basket to get the rebound and draw the foul with 2.3 left. The senior made his first attempt to seal the win.

“Noelle made the play of the game, by just being aggressive,” Gillespie said. “Once he grabs the ball it was over.”

Rogowski led the Wildcats with 17 points with Noelle adding 12 and Goodman 10. Shaw tied Rogowski for the game lead with 17 points with Powell finishing with 13 and Harris 10.

Championship game

The 2nd Annual Route 13 Christmas Classic ended with Marion from Arkansas beating Overton from Tennessee, 68-46, to claim the title of the 2nd Annual Route 13 Christmas Classic Thursday night.

The Marion Patriots beat Carbondale, 77-47, on opening day and then beat Jacksonville, 65-33, and Paducah Tilghman, 69-59, on Wednesday to win the Carbondale pool and advance to the championship game.