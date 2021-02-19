Boys Basketball | Nashville edges Pinckneyville behind Turner

PINCKNEYVILLE — In every other year before this one, the thought of pulling up to the parking lot outside Duster Thomas Gym an hour before a Nashville-Pinckneyville boys basketball showdown and finding a close-by space would be illogical.

On Friday night, in the first pandemic season of our lifetimes, it was as easy as surfing the lot and picking out your space.

“It’s the COVID era,” said Hornets coach Wayne Harre. “It’s just how things are. I’ll be honest, it’s just different playing in this situation. There’s excitement but not excitement, if you know what I mean. It’s just not as loud in Thomas Gym as usual.”

Nevertheless, the SIRR Mississippi rivals got down to business and did so in their normal fashion. Every possession was contested, there were few easy shots and points were at a premium.

In the end, Nashville stayed unbeaten with a 35-32 win as Isaac Turner came up big in the final 90 seconds. His putback of Buzz Ritzel's miss with 1:12 remaining put it ahead at 33-32, and Turner's steal and layup upped the edge to three with 49.4 seconds left.

Nolan Heggemeier and Turner each stroked two foul shots in the last 10.9 seconds to ice the Hornets' fourth win in as many games.