Boys Basketball | Nashville edges Pinckneyville behind Turner

PINCKNEYVILLE — In every other year before this one, the thought of pulling up to the parking lot outside Duster Thomas Gym an hour before a Nashville-Pinckneyville boys basketball showdown and finding a close-by space would be illogical.
On Friday night, in the first pandemic season of our lifetimes, it was as easy as surfing the lot and picking out your space.
“It’s the COVID era,” said Hornets coach Wayne Harre. “It’s just how things are. I’ll be honest, it’s just different playing in this situation. There’s excitement but not excitement, if you know what I mean. It’s just not as loud in Thomas Gym as usual.”
Nevertheless, the SIRR Mississippi rivals got down to business and did so in their normal fashion. Every possession was contested, there were few easy shots and points were at a premium.
In the end, Nashville stayed unbeaten with a 35-32 win as Isaac Turner came up big in the final 90 seconds. His putback of Buzz Ritzel's miss with 1:12 remaining put it ahead at 33-32, and Turner's steal and layup upped the edge to three with 49.4 seconds left.
Nolan Heggemeier and Turner each stroked two foul shots in the last 10.9 seconds to ice the Hornets' fourth win in as many games.
Dre Scott scored a game-high 19 points for the Panthers, going 11 of 14 at the foul line.
Nashville came out of the gate strong, establishing a 12-2 lead with its program foundations — tough defense and patient offense. Pinckneyville didn’t make a field goal for the first six-plus minutes of the game as the long-armed Hornets moved their feet and stayed in front of the goal.
Offensively, Nashville relied on the trio of Ritzel, Saxton Hoepker and Turner for its scoring. Ritzel knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Hoepker tallied six points off drives and putbacks. Turner added seven points, including a 3-point play off a steal to blunt Panthers momentum early in the second quarter.
Pinckneyville was able to get the Hornets into some foul trouble, though. Six-five senior Jaxon Goforth played just two minutes and drew three fouls, two of them charges. Sixth man Kolten Gajewski also picked up three fouls.
Scott attracted at least a half-dozen fouls with strong post-ups or bold drives to the goal. He cashed in 7 of 10 free throws in the half, finishing with 11 points and keeping the Panthers within 20-15 at intermission.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the half. Nashville committed eight and Pinckneyville coughed it up nine times.