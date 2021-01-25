Brady in the way of Chiefs' 2nd straight title

"The belief he gave everybody in this organization, that this could be done," says Bucs coach Bruce Arians of Brady. "It only took one man."

When Brady signed as a free agent with one of the historically worst franchises in the sport — the Bucs won their only visit to the Super Bowl 18 years ago, hadn't been to the playoffs since the 2007 season, and have a 278-429-1 overall record — faith was reborn in Tampa.

A leap of faith, it seemed. Like needing a Hail Mary for the Bucs to rise to the championship level. Then they went 11-5 to become a wild-card team spending all of January on the road.

Big deal. After victories at Washington, New Orleans (which beat the Bucs twice in the regulars season) and Green Bay, they head back home. To host a Super Bowl they are playing in.

"We were at 7-5 seven games ago, not feeling great," Brady explains. "We felt like we needed to find our rhythm. We played four games down the stretch the last quarter of the season, and then after that, it was just all bonus. The guys came through. Everyone stepped up to the challenge.

"It takes everybody, and everybody plays a role. I'm just so proud of this whole team and blessed to be a part of it."