Brady, Super Bowl champs show room to improve

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't at their best in a season-opening victory. The defending Super Bowl champions will never apologize for winning.

Four turnovers, 11 penalties for 106 yards, and the fact they needed a field goal in the closing seconds to beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 showed the Bucs have a lot of work to do to revert to championship form.

"They're going to finish and they're going to win, but we can play better and not put ourselves in that situation," coach Bruce Arians said.

"I think in tight ball games we have a ton of confidence. For me, just don't put ourselves in that situation," Arians added. "Let's play better and have that 14-point lead we should have had instead. ... But the confidence is real. It's earned."

The 68-year-old Arians likes to say he learned a long time ago that "you don't learn anything more from losing than you do from almost losing," so he's certainly not going to complain about being 1-0.

Neither is Brady, who led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of a regular-season game for the 49th time. Ryan Succop finished it with a 36-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.