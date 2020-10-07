Braves blank Miami to lead 2-0

HOUSTON — Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like an October veteran. Old pro Nick Markakis threw the best strike of the game. And just like that, Atlanta are on the verge of something they haven't done since the days of Chipper, the Big Three and Bobby Cox.
Anderson blanked Miami into the sixth inning, Markakis made a nifty play in right field to help preserve the lead late, and the Braves threw another playoff shutout in a victory Wednesday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.
The Braves have pitched three shutouts in four games during this year's playoffs. They're just the third team in MLB history to toss three shutouts in the first four games of a postseason, joining the 1966 Baltimore Orioles and the 1905 New York Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson each homered for the second straight day, putting the Braves one win away from a sweep in the best-of-five matchup. Game 3 is Thursday in Houston.
"It's hard to bunch hits together, pitching is too good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Power, I think is something that plays in the postseason and was witnessed today."
Atlanta hasn't reached the NL Championship Series since 2001 when Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz played under Cox.
The Braves have lost in the division series eight times since then, including in the last two seasons — a fact star slugger Freddie Freeman said put a chip on their shoulders entering this round.
Anderson scattered three hits and struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings. The lanky right-hander who made his major league debut in late August added to his impressive outing last week in the wild-card series when he fanned nine in six scoreless frames against Cincinnati.
"It doesn't seem like the moment ever matters to him," Snitker said. "He just keeps pitching and trusting his stuff."
Added d'Arnaud, his catcher: "He's just always been like that. It's something that should be noticed and put out there."
Despite his calm demeanor, the 22-year-old Anderson admitted to some early-game jitters.
"I definitely had more nerves today," he said. "I don't know if was the different site and seeing all the playoff stuff around the stadium or what ... but I was able to calm down and get in the groove of the game."
The 36-year-old Markakis contributed after Anderson departed.
Corey Dickerson reached on an error by Swanson at shortstop to start the eighth, setting up Markakis' heads-up play.
Jon Berti followed by slicing a high fly down the line that Markakis alertly plucked on one hop and, with Dickerson holding up to see if the ball would be caught, threw to Swanson for a forceout at second base in a close play.
"He's a veteran outfielder and he's one of the best in the business at what he does," Swanson said. "And he really made a perfect play."
Miami manager Don Mattingly didn't fault Dickerson for being thrown out because he said Markakis could've dived to catch it.
"Corey's in a tough spot there, and that ball just kind of bounced right up to (Markakis)," he said. "That's just a tough read in a tough situation."
ATHLETICS 9, ASTROS 7: At Los Angeles, Chad Pinder tied the score with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, Sean Murphy hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and Oakland rallied past Houston to avoid elimination in their AL Division Series.
Houston leads the best-of-five series 2-1 and can advance to its fourth straight AL Championship Series with a victory in Game 4 on Thursday.
The Astros wasted leads of 2-1 and 7-4, and the Athletics bounced back after giving up advantages of 1-0 and 4-2.
Houston’s bullpen had stifled Oakland in the first two games with seven shutout innings of one-hit relief, but Pinder ended that dominance.
