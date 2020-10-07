Braves blank Miami to lead 2-0

Anderson scattered three hits and struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings. The lanky right-hander who made his major league debut in late August added to his impressive outing last week in the wild-card series when he fanned nine in six scoreless frames against Cincinnati.

"It doesn't seem like the moment ever matters to him," Snitker said. "He just keeps pitching and trusting his stuff."

Added d'Arnaud, his catcher: "He's just always been like that. It's something that should be noticed and put out there."

Despite his calm demeanor, the 22-year-old Anderson admitted to some early-game jitters.

"I definitely had more nerves today," he said. "I don't know if was the different site and seeing all the playoff stuff around the stadium or what ... but I was able to calm down and get in the groove of the game."

The 36-year-old Markakis contributed after Anderson departed.

Corey Dickerson reached on an error by Swanson at shortstop to start the eighth, setting up Markakis' heads-up play.