Brechtel's goal leads SIU to MVC win

CARBONDALE – One of the best sports stories of the year in Southern Illinois got a little bit better on Sunday.

Liz Brechtel’s goal in the 66th minute was all the SIU women’s soccer team needed to continue its quest for a surprising Missouri Valley Conference championship with a 1-0 blanking of Illinois State.

The Salukis (8-3-3, 5-1-2) can finish no worse than second if they win at Valparaiso Thursday night and at UIC next Sunday. Two wins and a loss by first place Missouri State would earn SIU the top seed and home-field advantage for the MVC tourney semifinals and finals.

It was just a month and a half ago that the Salukis carried a 27-match winless streak into a home date with Alabama A&M. Since winning 2-0 on that September evening, SIU is 8-1-3 with different stars emerging every match.

Brechtel took her turn in the spotlight this time. Through service from Georgina Franco, Brechtel had plenty of time and space to plot her attack. She slotted a righty strike through the legs of goalie Audrey Brown for her third goal, matching Emma Spotak for the team lead.

“G laid off a perfect ball to me and I saw nobody was in front of me except for the keeper,” Brechtel said. “That kind of took me by surprise. All that was left was staying composed and beating the keeper.”

The Redbirds (2-13-1, 0-7-1) had a good stretch of possession in the last 10 minutes but never really generated a quality scoring chance. Saluki goalie Aly Lougher only had to make two saves, none in the second half, to earn her second straight shutout.

SIU boasted 11-4 and 9-2 advantages in total shots and shots on net. The Salukis could have added a second marker with time nearly expired, but Christy Murauskis missed a penalty kick wide right.

Not that it mattered, not after another win that adds more confidence to a team that continues to defy low preseason expectations from almost everyone outside the locker room.

“We played the way that we wanted to play,” said SIU coach Craig Roberts. “Liz had a nice finish under pressure. We were picked to finish last and we once again showed people we should have never been picked last.”

Making this 6 ½-week stretch of excellence more remarkable is that the Salukis are winning with mostly the same players that couldn’t get into the win column for nearly three calendar years. They are winning with defense, depth and a true team effort.

Eleven different players have tallied goals. A whopping 20 players got at least one minute on Sunday, with 18 playing for at least 13 minutes. Katy Quinn, Sam DiJulio and Riley Maulick were the only ones who went the full 90 minutes.

“It’s something within our team that’s a foundation for every team I coach,” Roberts said. “We really look after each other. It starts with the team-bonding exercises we do before the season. It’s something they have definitely created where the energy in the locker room before games has gone to a new level.”

Minutes after the latest win, players walked off the field with smiles on their faces. The members of King Tut’s Army, the student support group that stands behind goal and beats on a huge drum, let sophomore forward Brooke Wheaton beat on it to celebrate.

It was a scene Brechtel couldn’t have comprehended 12 months ago, when the team lost 15 of its 16 matches and finished the year with an interim coach.

“It’s on the complete other side of the spectrum,” she said. “This feeling, it’s amazing. Winning and continuing to win … we’re just so happy to be where we’re at.”