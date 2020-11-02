Breeders' Cup Classic may feature Triple Crown race winners

"What I love about the Breeders' Cup is it's all about the best horses and best jockeys," Baffert said.

Swiss Skydiver is also pre-entered in the Distaff, for which she is first preference to run against her own gender.

"That's the first logical choice," trainer Ken McPeek said of the Distaff. "It isn't a decision set in stone yet. We're not going to rule out the other race."

McPeek said he likes his filly at the Classic distance of 1 1/4 miles and noted she would receive a break in the weights in that race. In the 1 1/8-mile Distaff, Monomoy Girl is expected to be the heavy favorite.

Swiss Skydiver has five graded stakes wins at as many different tracks. She defeated males in the Preakness on Oct. 3. If Swiss Skydiver runs in the Classic, she would try to become the first female to win the race since superstar Zenyatta did so 11 years ago.

"She's just a real tough filly. It seems every race she seems to keep coming at them stronger and stronger," McPeek said.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont, which opened this year's reconfigured Triple Crown, and then finished second to Authentic in the Kentucky Derby for his lone defeat this year.