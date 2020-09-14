Brewers rally to edge Cardinals 2-1 in doubleheader opener

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to edge the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday.
The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman's two-out single up the middle off Freddy Peralta (2-1) brought home Tyler O'Neill, who had started the inning on second base under Major League Baseball's new extra-inning format.
The Brewers answered off reliever Ryan Helsley (1-1) in the bottom of the eighth.
Avisail Garcia's leadoff walk put runners on first and second. Helsley struck out Christian Yelich, but Ryan Braun followed with a double off the center-field wall that scored Tyrone Taylor and advanced Garcia to third.
Austin Gomber replaced Helsley and walked Jace Peterson to load the bases before Hiura hit his fly to left. Garcia scored without a throw.
Milwaukee's rally in the eighth snapped the Brewers' string of 21 consecutive scoreless innings. Chicago Cubs right-hander Alec Mills threw a no-hitter against them Sunday in a 12-0 blowout.
Monday's doubleheader opened a three-day, five-game series between these NL Central rivals who were facing each other for the first time this season. The Brewers are playing the Cardinals 10 times over their last 16 games.
Milwaukee was supposed to open its home schedule against St. Louis on July 31, but the Cardinals had a coronavirus outbreak that caused that weekend series to get postponed.
The opener of this doubleheader was a pitchers' duel between St. Louis' Kwang Hyun Kim and Milwaukee's Josh Lindblom, who both spent last season in the Korea Baseball Organization.
"Lindblom pitched well today and I I also think I pitched well today, but I just wish the KBO's other players who will will come to the MLB later on do well here as well," Kim said through an interpreter. "So (it) just was a wonderful day today."
REDS 3, PIRATES 1: At Cincinnati, Rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting Cincinnati a victory over Pittsburgh in the opener of a doubleheader on Monday.
With two out and the bases empty, rookie Jose Garcia singled to left against Sam Howard (2-2). Manager David Bell then sent Stephenson up to hit for Shogo Akiyama, and the catcher hit a drive to left for his second homer.
The 24-year-old Stephenson lifted his batting helmet off his head with his left hand and pumped both arms in the sir before being swarmed by teammates at the plate.
“I had one of these at High A, but this was so much more exciting,” Stephenson said. ”(Coach) Freddie (Benavides) told me right before that, if Jose gets on, I’m going to pinch-hit. I had been hitting in the cage all game, but that time I didn’t get a chance to put my gloves on because it was the next pitch he got a hit.”
MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 2: At Miami, Pablo Lopez allowed one run in seven innings with the help of flashy defense by right fielder Matt Joyce, and Miami won Game 7 of their marathon series against Philadelphia.
The series, the majors' longest in the regular season in 53 years, included three makeup games and two doubleheaders. The Marlins won five of the seven games, including the final three, to move into second place in the NL East, 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia.
Lopez (4-4) bounced back from his worst outing of the year by allowing only three hits and retiring his final 13 batters. He was helped by not one but two over-the-shoulder basket catches on the warning track by a retreating Joyce, who robbed Scott Kingery and Jean Segura.
MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 5: At Seattle, Kyle Lewis sparked Seattle’s rally with a two-run homer and walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, helping the Mariners top Oakland in the opener of a doubleheader.
The game was played with a haze of smoke hovering above the field at T-Mobile Park, even with the retractable roof of the stadium closed. Wildfires on the West Coast have suffocated much of the Pacific Northwest with unhealthy air conditions that brought into question whether the games would even be played.
“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that,” Oakland starter Jesus Luzardo said.
