Brewers rally to edge Cardinals 2-1 in doubleheader opener

Milwaukee was supposed to open its home schedule against St. Louis on July 31, but the Cardinals had a coronavirus outbreak that caused that weekend series to get postponed.

The opener of this doubleheader was a pitchers' duel between St. Louis' Kwang Hyun Kim and Milwaukee's Josh Lindblom, who both spent last season in the Korea Baseball Organization.

"Lindblom pitched well today and I I also think I pitched well today, but I just wish the KBO's other players who will will come to the MLB later on do well here as well," Kim said through an interpreter. "So (it) just was a wonderful day today."

REDS 3, PIRATES 1: At Cincinnati, Rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting Cincinnati a victory over Pittsburgh in the opener of a doubleheader on Monday.

With two out and the bases empty, rookie Jose Garcia singled to left against Sam Howard (2-2). Manager David Bell then sent Stephenson up to hit for Shogo Akiyama, and the catcher hit a drive to left for his second homer.

The 24-year-old Stephenson lifted his batting helmet off his head with his left hand and pumped both arms in the sir before being swarmed by teammates at the plate.