Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

MILWAUKEE — Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got roughed up for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout Chicago Cubs Wednesday for their eighth straight win.
The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.
"Definitely an emotional roller coaster during that game," Cubs manager David Ross said. "We were not our best today."
Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.
The 23-year-old Ashby was charged with seven runs, four of them earned, on four hits and three walks. Of his 39 pitches, only 18 were strikes.
"I can't really put a finger on it," Ashby said. "Just sneaky hit after sneaky hit. Then, I couldn't find the strike zone there at the end. But that's baseball. I've got to lock in, in that situation and make some pitches. I wasn't able to do that."
Called up from Triple-A to start, the left-handed Ashby -- and nephew of two-time All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby -- was in trouble right away.
Willson Contreras led off the game with a single and the Cubs loaded the bases with no outs. Javier Baez hit a two-run single, Adames' misplay let another run score and bunt single produced a run.
After a double steal, a run-scoring wild pitch and two walks, Ashby exited with the bases loaded, two outs and trailing 5-0. Miguel Sanchez relieved and gave up a two-run single to Patrick Wisdom.
Five Brewers relievers combined for 8 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Richards (3-0) wound up with the win.
"The job our bullpen did, the job specifically Sanchez and Richards did, to just kind of stop them in their tracks really was just brilliant today," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That was the game."
Milwaukee, meanwhile, bounced back against Jake Arrieta and the Chicago bullpen.
"Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong for us lately," Arrieta said. "It's been tough. I had an opportunity to end that. We had a seven-run lead, I just performed poorly."
Urias had his first multi-homer game in the majors and finished with three hits and four RBIs.
"It was just a crazy game," Urias said. "It was wild."
Jace Peterson drove in three runs with a pair of singles.
Slumping outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had his second multi-hit game in the series and just his fifth of the season.
NATIONALS 15, RAYS 6: At Washington, Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for Washington, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday.
The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third off Ryan Sherriff, then hit his 14th homer of the season in the fourth off Michael Wacha.
ROCKIES 6, PIRATES 2: At Denver, Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat Pittsburgh.
Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is just 6-31 on the road.
A day after being no-hit by Germán Márquez for eight innings, the Pirates jumped on Gray for their first runs of the series. Adam Frazier led off the game with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly and Bryan Reynolds hit his 14th homer for a quick 2-0 lead.