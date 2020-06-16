Brian Munoz's ceviche tips

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are many great ways to make fresh seafood dishes, and my latest endeavor included making a fresh shrimp ceviche to pair with some crisp Illinois rosé wine.

“Ceviche” is a Latin seafood dish that is said to originate in Peru, typically made from fresh raw fish cured in fresh citrus juice. When the seafood is bathed in citrus juices, “denaturation” turns the flesh firm and opaque, similar to what it would be when cooked with heat.

While many recipes can call for raw shrimp, I suggest finding pre-cooked shrimp from your local grocer in order to save some time and money. If you’re looking at waiting to make your ceviche, you can always freeze the shrimp.

It’s also a smart idea to purchase medium or smaller shrimp to make good bite-sized portions, otherwise you may have to cut your shrimp into manageable pieces — think about what can easily fit on a tortilla chip.

If you don’t like the traditional heat of the dish, you can opt out of adding jalapeños and add a milder bell pepper to still have a “crunch.”

The great thing about ceviche is you can truly customize it with a variety of vegetables and accommodate a wide range of spice-tolerances. Additionally, you can even substitute shrimp with firm white fish, or even octopus.