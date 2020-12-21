This deal occurred in a match between Venezuela and Mexico at the 1977 Caribbean Team of Four championship. It features exceptionally good defense by Mario Onorati, who held the East cards for the victorious Venezuelan team and found a way to defeat South's four-heart contract.

North's one-club opening was artificial, indicating at least 16 high-card points, and South's one-notrump response showed at least eight high-card points and notrump distribution. North's rebid of two clubs, doubled by East to show length in clubs, was also artificial and asked South to bid a major suit if he had one. South duly responded two hearts and was raised by North to four.

West led the ace of clubs and continued with the nine to East's king, felling South's queen. Although Onorati knew declarer had no more clubs, he returned the club jack! He realized that he was presenting declarer with a ruff-and-discard, but he also realized that his only real chance to defeat the contract was to find his partner with the queen of trump.

Declarer ruffed the club in his hand and led a low trump toward dummy. When West followed with the nine, South guessed correctly by playing the jack, losing to East's ace.

However, declarer's good guess didn't help him at all. Onorati, pursuing his well-conceived campaign, led still another round of clubs, and this proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back. West cooperated perfectly by ruffing the club with the heart queen, forcing dummy's king to overruff, and Onorati's ten of trump became the setting trick.

