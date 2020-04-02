Some problems that arise during the play can easily be resolved with virtually 100% confidence in the outcome. But there are other times when you can't be sure just how you'll fare, in which case the best you can do is to opt for the action that is most likely to succeed in the long run.

Assume you're East, defending against four hearts, and your partner leads the nine of diamonds. Declarer plays the king from dummy, but, if you're a careful player, you don't automatically win the trick with the ace. Instead, you take time to think about the situation as a whole and, more particularly, your play at this point.

The first order of business is to try to decipher the meaning of partner's diamond lead. You know that the nine is not a fourth-best lead, nor can it be the top card of a sequence, since you have the eight in your hand. In theory, it could be the top of a worthless three-card suit, but it is much more likely to be a singleton or doubleton.

If the nine is a singleton, it is right to take the ace and return the suit for partner to ruff. But if the nine is a doubleton, the proper play is to duck, at the same time signaling with the eight to show the ace.

Percentagewise, South is far more likely to have four diamonds rather than five. You should therefore let dummy's king hold the first trick. When declarer next leads a trump, partner wins and returns his remaining diamond to secure the ruff that sets the contract.

