Many books on the play of the cards include a section on the best way to play various card combinations. Unfortunately, these books often neglect to state that one should not always follow the advice literally. Instead, the recommended procedure should be ignored when a particular situation indicates that another approach would be wiser.

For example, take this case where declarer's foremost concern at five diamonds is how to handle the trump suit. Ordinarily, the best way for South to broach this combination is to start by leading low from dummy toward the king.

But in the actual deal, you'd endanger the contract unnecessarily by following the standard procedure. West would take the king with the ace and shift to the jack of spades. You'd probably finesse the queen, losing to the king, win the spade return, ruff a heart and then lead a trump toward the Q-10.

After West produced the nine, you'd be faced with a harrowing guess and might go down one. Tough luck, you could say then, but partner might disagree with you. He could logically contend that you had misplayed the hand.