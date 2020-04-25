Many books on the play of the cards include a section on the best way to play various card combinations. Unfortunately, these books often neglect to state that one should not always follow the advice literally. Instead, the recommended procedure should be ignored when a particular situation indicates that another approach would be wiser.
For example, take this case where declarer's foremost concern at five diamonds is how to handle the trump suit. Ordinarily, the best way for South to broach this combination is to start by leading low from dummy toward the king.
But in the actual deal, you'd endanger the contract unnecessarily by following the standard procedure. West would take the king with the ace and shift to the jack of spades. You'd probably finesse the queen, losing to the king, win the spade return, ruff a heart and then lead a trump toward the Q-10.
After West produced the nine, you'd be faced with a harrowing guess and might go down one. Tough luck, you could say then, but partner might disagree with you. He could logically contend that you had misplayed the hand.
The proper approach is to ruff a heart at trick two, lead a low trump and, after West plays the nine, finesse the ten. Even if it loses to the jack, you are still sure to make the contract. At worst, your only losers will be two trump tricks.
This is because with East on lead, you avoid any chance of losing a spade trick. Whatever East returns, you're in position to continue extracting trumps, after which you can cash your five club tricks, discarding two spades from dummy, and claim the balance.
In the actual case, your early safety play of a trump to the ten results in an overtrick. That's by no means a blockbuster victory, but you should nonetheless feel proud of having adapted your play to the special circumstances of the deal.
