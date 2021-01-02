Assume you're South and get to six hearts as shown. It looks like a sad contract, since there seems to be no way to avoid losing a club and a spade. It's also hard to fault partner for bidding the slam, as 12 tricks could not be stopped if you had, say, the queen of clubs instead of the queen of diamonds.

However, there's no use crying over spilt milk, so you start concentrating on how you might make the slam. And when you do, you realize that the outlook is not as bleak as it may seem, because, after West cashes a spade and shifts to the ten of clubs, you have a reasonable chance for a squeeze.

For the squeeze to succeed, East must hold most of the missing diamonds and clubs. In line with this, you take the club ten with the king, lead a trump to the ace, ruff a spade and play three more rounds of trump to produce this position

Insert graphic

When you now lead your last trump and discard a club from dummy, East is kaput. If he discards a diamond, you score the last five tricks by cashing the K-Q of diamonds and leading a club to the ace. If East discards a club instead, you score the last five tricks by leading a club to the ace and returning to your hand with a diamond to cash the 9-7 of clubs.

