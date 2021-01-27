This deal is from Dorothy Hayden Truscott's book "Bid Better, Play Better." It appears in the chapter called "The Art of Signaling," which does much to dispel the confusion over what constitutes a signal.

The hand is a fine example of the effectiveness of defensive signals and the subtle ways they can be applied. Actually -- though she does not mention it -- the deal occurred in a national pair championship, where Truscott sat West and B. Jay Becker, the former editor of this column, sat East.

She led the ace of diamonds, and Becker signaled with the ten for a continuation. His ten play was based on the possibility that his partner might have the A-x or A-J-x of diamonds, in which case he wanted the suit continued.

But, oddly enough, the ten was read by Truscott -- very properly -- as a good reason to stop playing the suit. She realized that Becker couldn't have the K-J-10, since he would have signaled with the jack rather than the ten with that holding. (It is customary to signal with the highest of equal cards, so East's failure to play the jack indicated that South had that card.)

Since another diamond lead would establish dummy's queen as a trick, Truscott shifted to the jack of spades. After this play, South had to lose two spades and two diamonds and go down one.