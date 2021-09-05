When declarer is playing a suit contract, one of the first questions he must resolve is whether or not to draw trumps. Fortunately, the answer is usually obvious and depends much more on common sense than on following a general rule.

Consider the present case where West leads the queen of clubs against four hearts. Declarer wins with dummy's ace and immediately ruffs the deuce of clubs with the ten of trump. When West discards a diamond at trick two, South realizes that trying to establish dummy's clubs is sure to lead nowhere, and he therefore opts for a crossruff.

Accordingly, he trumps a diamond in dummy at trick three, then ruffs a club, a diamond, a club and another diamond, producing this position with the lead in dummy:

Insert graphic

Declarer now leads a low club from dummy, ruffing with the heart eight after East discards a spade. Next comes a spade to dummy's ace, followed by another club. There is no way East can prevent South from scoring his now-singleton king of hearts, and the contract is home.

Observe that adopting the crossruff allows South to get the maximum mileage out of his trump suit. He scores the ace of spades, the ace of clubs and eight separate trump tricks!

