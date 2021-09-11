On many hands, one line of play has a much greater chance of succeeding than another. Yet, many declarers often choose the more inferior of the two approaches.

Such was the case with this deal from a duplicate game, where more than half the declarers went down in three notrump. The auction was essentially the same at all tables, and every West led a heart.

South started with six sure tricks -- two hearts and four clubs -- and because he would not have the time to tackle both spades and diamonds before the opposing hearts became established, he had to decide which suit offered the better chance of producing three additional tricks.

Most declarers, no doubt noting that the spades included the K-Q-J, while the diamonds did not include the jack, went after the spade suit. They won the heart lead with the king and led a spade to the jack. East won with the ace and returned a heart, and when the spades later failed to divide 3-3, those declarers went down one.

The successful declarers saw that attacking diamonds at the outset offered them a far better chance of finishing with nine tricks, so they took the first heart in dummy and led a diamond to the king. Had the king held the trick (which is almost certainly what would happen if East had the ace), they could then abandon diamonds and drive out the ace of spades.