Today's deal, from a Harvard-Yale bridge match some years ago, provides ample proof of the high caliber of play to be found at the university level.

South, Bill Cole of Harvard, wound up in six spades after the auction shown. His initial one-spade overcall admittedly "kept a little in reserve." After West made a limit raise in clubs and North raised spades, Cole cuebid to show first-round control of diamonds. When North responded in kind in hearts, South bid the slam.

East won the opening club lead with the king and continued with the ace, ruffed by Cole. He then drew three rounds of trump ending in dummy, taking note of West's void in spades. Declarer now made the excellent play of a low diamond from dummy, a move designed to find out where the missing diamond honors were located.

After East played low, Cole ruffed and drew these conclusions:

1. East would surely have gone up with the ace of diamonds if he had it, or played an honor from the A-K or K-Q. Also, West would have led a diamond originally if he held the A-K. Therefore, East held the diamond king and West the A-Q.