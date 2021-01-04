Not much is written about "table feel" -- the ability to sense where certain missing key cards are located. Nevertheless, it is a fact of bridge life that all players try to draw inferences from the actions of their opponents -- and that some players are much better at it than others.

Take this case from the 1996 Spingold Teams. South, Bart Bramley, and his partner, Sidney Lazard, reached seven clubs as shown, and it was up to Bramley to find the way to make it. His only problem was how to avoid a spade loser. With the king of spades offside, it might appear that Bramley was destined to go down one, but he proved otherwise.

He won the heart lead with the ace, drew three rounds of trump, East discarding a spade, and cashed the heart king. This was followed by a diamond to the ace and the queen of hearts, East and declarer each discarding a spade. Bramley then ruffed the ten of hearts, East discarding a third spade, and led the queen of spades, on which West followed low.