Bridge
Bridge

One might think that in duplicate bridge, where the contestants play exactly the same hands, the results would be the same at most tables. While this may be true when the distribution is relatively flat, almost anything can happen when the distribution is freakish. Consider this deal from the final round of a major team championship.

At the first table, the bidding went as shown. North's four-diamond bid was a "splinter," indicating heart support and game-going values, plus a singleton or void in diamonds. East's double showed diamond length and strength and encouraged West to bid five diamonds over South's Blackwood bid. East's pass of six hearts is totally incomprehensible; he should have bid either six spades to reveal the two-suited nature of his hand, or else seven diamonds.

Declarer had no difficulty making six hearts, losing only a spade trick to score 1,430 points.

At the second table, where North-South's teammates held the East-West cards, the bidding followed a completely different path:

This time, it was the East-West pair who bid and made a slam, which was doubled by South. Here declarer also had no difficulty making the contract, so East-West scored 1,540 points to yield a total gain for his team of 2,970 points!

The general rule in competitive auctions at high levels -- where it's clear both sides are bidding on distributional rather than high-card values -- is to bid when in doubt. That's what East should have done at the first table, and what either North or South should have done at the second.

