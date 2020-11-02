This remarkable deal occurred in the 1976 world championship match between Brazil and the United States. The bidding that led the Brazilian North-South pair to seven notrump is highly esoteric; we merely record it as it actually happened.

South was Gabriel Chagas, brilliant young star of the Brazilian team, who found himself in seven notrump with only 12 sure tricks in sight. Had he chosen to rely on a club finesse for his 13th trick -- by cashing the king and then leading a club to the jack -- he would have gone down one.

But Chagas, mindful of West's seven-spade sacrifice bid, decided to rely on a squeeze instead. Accordingly, he cashed his seven diamond tricks and the ace of spades, producing this position:

Insert graphic

Chagas next played the king of clubs, followed by a club to the ace. West could not afford to part with a spade, so he discarded the jack of hearts.

Declarer then cashed dummy's king of spades, and East found himself similarly pinched. He had to retain the queen of clubs to prevent South's remaining club from becoming a trick, so East discarded the ten of hearts. Chagas thereupon discarded the four of clubs and won the last two tricks with the A-7 of hearts to make the grand slam.

