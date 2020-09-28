This deal from the 1987 world women's team championship dramatically demonstrates how important the opening lead can be in determining the outcome of a hand. The deal occurred in the semifinal match between two teams from the United States.

The bidding was the same at both tables, but that is where the similarity ended. At the first table, West elected to lead a diamond since North-South seemed unconcerned about spades.

East won the first trick with the king and returned the ten, after which there was no way to defeat the contract. After South played the queen, West could duck or win the trick with the ace and return a diamond or a spade. Regardless of West's choice, however, declarer now had the timing to score nine tricks, thanks in large part to the fall of the nine of diamonds on the third round.

At the second table, West decided to lead a low spade, reasoning that if her partner had any spade honor, there would be a good chance to defeat the contract. Declarer won East's queen with the king (holding up would not have helped) and immediately led the queen of clubs, covered by the king and ace. But when she next cashed the A-K-Q of hearts and the suit failed to divide 3-3, the hand fell apart.