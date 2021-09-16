Appearances can be very deceiving. For example, take this deal where West leads a club against three notrump. East wins with the ace and returns the six of clubs to declarer's king.

Looking at all four hands, it might seem that South must go down one, since he has only eight tricks -- four hearts, three spades and a club -- he can cash. East, at the same time, appears destined to score four club tricks and the ace of diamonds.

But bridge is a peculiar game, and South can easily make three notrump by pursuing a perfectly normal line of play. All he has to do after winning the club return at trick two is to cash his four heart tricks right away, which is certainly a very simple thing to do.

Consider East's plight as the hearts are led. He has no problem on the second and third hearts, on which he discards the 9-8 of diamonds. But when declarer cashes dummy's last heart, East acquires a king-size headache.

If he discards a spade, declarer's fourth spade becomes a trick. And if East discards a club instead, declarer simply leads a diamond from dummy toward his king. Either way, South makes nine tricks.

Perhaps there ought to be a law to stop a declarer from flimflamming the enemy out of a trick in this fashion. But until that day arrives, resourceful declarers will continue to find ways to do their opponents out of their due.

