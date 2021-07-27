A friendly defense can often be just what the doctor ordered for declarer. However, he should not be so overcome by his good fortune that he inadvertently returns the favor.

Consider this deal where South appears certain to lose a heart, a club and two diamonds at four spades. An opening club lead would settle South's hash almost immediately, but in practice West selected the ten of diamonds, laying the groundwork for the defense's undoing.

East won the first trick with the queen and decided to play West for a doubleton diamond. Accordingly, he continued with the ace and another diamond, taken by declarer's jack as everyone followed suit.

South was so delighted by this turn of events that he quickly cashed the king of spades and then led a spade to the ace, planning next to discard his club loser on the king of diamonds. But when the trumps failed to divide 2-2, he found himself right back where he had started. He played the king of diamonds and discarded a club, but West ruffed and cashed the ace of hearts to set the contract one trick.