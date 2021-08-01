 Skip to main content
Bridge
Readers who enjoy solving double-dummy problems (where declarer is permitted to look at all four hands) are welcome to take a crack at this one. Obviously, if South decides to stake the outcome on a club finesse, which seems a reasonable thing to do, he goes down one. But if declarer decides to play East for both black kings, he can make the grand slam.

The jack of spades is taken by South's ace, and five rounds of trump are played, declarer taking care to discard dummy's queen of clubs on the fifth trump. He next cashes the A-K-Q of diamonds, producing this position:

South now leads the six of diamonds. West cannot afford to discard the nine of spades because, if he does, the queen of spades can then be led from dummy, trapping East's king and West's ten at the same time and promoting dummy's eight into a trick. West therefore discards a club.

As dummy wins the jack of diamonds, East in turn feels the pinch. He cannot discard the six of spades because South can then lead dummy's eight and ruff out East's king to establish the queen. So East discards the club ten.

Declarer thereupon cashes the ace of clubs and scores the last two tricks with the deuce of hearts and deuce of clubs.

