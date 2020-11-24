Occasionally, declarer may encounter a paradoxical situation where he finds he must reject a normal line of play in favor of one that appears to have far less chance of succeeding. The reason usually lies in his realization that the contract can be made only if the cards are divided in a certain way, even if this means going against the odds.

An excellent illustration is provided in this deal, played by Agustin Santamarina of Argentina at the 1986 world team championship. Santamarina wound up in four spades after East had opened two clubs, showing a hand of minimum opening strength containing five or more clubs.

Declarer won the opening club lead with dummy's ace and returned a low diamond toward his hand. East rose with the ace, cashed the queen of clubs, and exited with a diamond to South's king.

Santamarina now led a low spade and, after West followed with the six, played dummy's deuce! East won the trick with his singleton ace, but the defenders were then helpless. Regardless of East's return, dummy's K-Q of spades would take care of West's J-10, after which declarer had the rest of the tricks.

Santamarina had good reasons for handling the trump suit as he did. His rationale was as follows:

1. East has to have the ace of spades for his opening bid.