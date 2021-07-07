Looking at all four hands in this deal, you would think declarer must lose three spades and a heart and go down one in four spades. But, in fact, South made the contract by means of a highly ingenious play.

West led a diamond, taken by dummy's ace. The normal play at this point would be to ruff a diamond at trick two and lead a trump toward the queen. But the declarer in this case led the queen of spades from dummy at trick two!

East covered the queen with the king, as most players would, and West was forced to win the trick with the ace. It was then an easy matter for South, later on, to lead a trump from dummy toward his ten to eliminate his third trump loser and so make the contract.

It may be argued that East should duck the queen of spades instead of playing the king -- and there is undoubtedly considerable merit to this contention. However, the fact is that South lured East into an error and was well-rewarded for it. After all, inducing a mistake by the defense can be just as remunerative as any other good play made by declarer.

The queen-of-spades lead at trick two is actually the right play since East is known to have at least two spades for his opening notrump bid. The queen play breaks even if the spades are divided 2-2 but has a clear advantage if the spades are divided 3-1.

In that case, since only West can have the singleton, the queen play gains outright when West has the singleton jack, since declarer then loses only two trump tricks, and might gain a trick -- as the result of a defensive error -- when West's singleton is either the ace or king.

