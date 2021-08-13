1. Three spades. The only other bids to consider are three notrump and four clubs, but neither would paint as accurate a picture as three spades.

A three-notrump bid would miss the mark on several counts. To begin with, it would be dangerous to play at this contract, since the opponents might be able to collect five (or more) diamond tricks at the outset. Also, three notrump would conceal your support for spades. Partner should have five spades in this sequence, so you are obliged to show three-card support at this point. A four-club rebid would be wrong for the same reason.

2. Four clubs. You can't raise partner to four hearts, since he might have only a four-card heart suit. Four clubs indicates a hand with minimum high-card values for the previous jump, and at the same time confirms the length and power of your club suit.

3. Four spades. It's important to let partner know about your excellent spade support and also that your jump to three clubs was based on maximum high-card values. Note that this hand has 17 high-card points, while the two previous ones had only 15. The hope is that partner will continue toward a slam once he knows his anemic spades are facing powerful three-card support.