During the bidding and play, the defenders can't help but give away vital information that can be used against them. All declarer needs to do is to draw the proper inferences from what he has learned.
Consider this deal where South winds up in five clubs doubled after the auction shown. East wins the heart lead and returns a heart, trumped by declarer with the ten as West discards a spade. South now has to devise a way to avoid losing two spade tricks.
Declarer already knows a great deal about the adverse hands. The play to the first two tricks showed that East started with seven hearts and West with one. Also, West must have the ace of spades for his double of five clubs.
However, West cannot have started with six spades because this would give East a singleton, and if East only had one spade, he would almost surely have returned it at trick two to obtain a ruff. West is therefore credited with four or five spades, most likely headed by the A-J. This leaves him with seven or eight minor-suit cards, probably divided 4-3 or 4-4.
Having gotten this far in his reasoning, declarer now puts his thoughts into action. He starts by cashing the A-K of diamonds, then leads a low club to the eight. A diamond is ruffed high, and another low club is led to the nine. South then ruffs dummy's last diamond and draws West's last trump.
The stage is set for the finale. West has four spades, declarer has three spades and a trump, and dummy has three spades and a heart.
South leads the spade queen, and West has no recourse. If he ducks, declarer continues with a spade toward the king. If instead West takes the queen with the ace, he must return a spade, and unless East started with the doubleton jack, South makes two tricks with the ten and king no matter which spade West returns.