During the bidding and play, the defenders can't help but give away vital information that can be used against them. All declarer needs to do is to draw the proper inferences from what he has learned.

Consider this deal where South winds up in five clubs doubled after the auction shown. East wins the heart lead and returns a heart, trumped by declarer with the ten as West discards a spade. South now has to devise a way to avoid losing two spade tricks.

Declarer already knows a great deal about the adverse hands. The play to the first two tricks showed that East started with seven hearts and West with one. Also, West must have the ace of spades for his double of five clubs.

However, West cannot have started with six spades because this would give East a singleton, and if East only had one spade, he would almost surely have returned it at trick two to obtain a ruff. West is therefore credited with four or five spades, most likely headed by the A-J. This leaves him with seven or eight minor-suit cards, probably divided 4-3 or 4-4.