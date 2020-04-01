Many players find it difficult to count out a hand. You would think this ought not to be the case because, after all, everybody knows there are 13 cards in each suit, and that each player is dealt 13 cards.

When it comes to applying this knowledge to a particular deal, however, many players fall down on the job, either because they are too lazy or because they simply think they are not capable of it.

Consider today's hand. South starts with eight sure tricks and needs to find a ninth. How should he go about his task after he ducks two rounds of spades and wins the third?

He sees he may pick up a trick in either diamonds or clubs, depending on how those suits are divided. But he cannot afford to let West gain the lead in the process, so at trick four he leads a low club and plays the eight from dummy.

East wins with the ten and returns the queen of hearts. Declarer lets him hold the trick — the fourth for the defense — in order to gather as much knowledge of the opposing distribution as possible. East then continues with a heart to dummy's king.

South is now in position to assemble all the information he needs to make the contract. He cashes the ace of hearts and then the A-K of clubs. As these tricks are taken, West is forced to discard two spades.